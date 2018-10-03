Clariant Inaugurates New Lab At Midland Facility
Clariant upgrades several key infrastructure elements at its Midland facility including a new laboratory, which is Clariant Oil Services’ fourth Regional Technical Laboratory in North America, according to the company. The laboratory is almost doubled in size and is equipped with new research and automation equipment. It will reportedly increase sample activity undertaken for regional Permian Basin oil and gas producers by up to 45% over the pre-existing test center.
The new laboratory has on-site access to two inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry (ICP-OES) units and state-of-the-art solids identification equipment, including x-ray diffraction (XRD) and x-ray fluorescence (XRF), according to Clariant. These reportedly allow Clariant’s chemical specialists to process around 7,000 lab samples per month out of the local Permian based lab and meet customer turnaround times. Due to the complexity of unconventional shale production in the Permian basin, the equipment lets Clariant quickly assess risk factors associated with flow assurance, asset integrity and oil/water quality. Close proximity to the Clariant technical experts on-site and the local operators ensures real-time customer interaction and simultaneous trouble-shooting for chemical efficacy, such as scale prevention and paraffin inhibition, according to the company.
Clariant will also provide increased customer support through a newly operational blending plant, ensuring security of supply and the flexibility to produce bespoke products. An upgraded tank farm, 10-bay fleet maintenance facility and enhanced customer sales offices will also augment Clariant’s service offerings to customers in the fastest growing oil basin in the US, according to the company.
