/ / / Clariant And Eastman Enter Agrochemical Agreement

Clariant and Eastman Chemical Company announce an exclusive cooperation agreement for the distribution of Eastman’s Tamisolve NxG solvent, a low-tox solvent for the agrochemical industry. TamiSolve NxG was developed for the global plant protection sector, for use in plant growth regulators, biological control agents, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides. Under the exclusive agreement, Clariant will globally market and sell TamiSolve NxG under Clariant’s trade name, “Genagen NBP.”

In recent years, Clariant has made strides in the agrochemical market, according to the company. In addition to expanding its portfolio of crop offerings, in 2017, the company announced its investment in an R&D greenhouse that houses opportunities for real-world crop protection testing and advances in future products.

Genagen NBP is a water miscible solvent with excellent toxicity labeling for agrochemical formulations, according to Clariant. The dipolar aprotic solvent works well in a variety of different applications thanks to its solvency power and water miscibility. It is reportedly a safer alternative to commonly used dipolar aprotic solvents.

For more information, visit: www.clariant.com