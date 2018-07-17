Business Economists Expect Continued Investment, Job Gains
Jul 17, 2018
The National Association for Business Economics (NABE) releases its July 2018 Business Conditions Survey, which indicates strong sales and steady profit margins in the second quarter, as well as increasing materials costs and wages, according to NABE Business Conditions Survey chair Sara Rutledge, independent real estate economist and data science research fellow at StratoDem Analytics. NABE panelists reportedly expect continued growth over the next year and additional job gains.
Highlights of the report include:
- For a fourth consecutive quarter, the share of panelists reporting rising sales at their firms increased.
- Expectations regarding future sales rose sharply from those in the previous survey.
- One-third of respondents reports rising profit margins at their firms, a share slightly smaller than the 35% reported in both the April and January surveys.
- Job growth was widespread at respondents’ firms over the second quarter of 2018, with additional increases likely over the next three months.
- All panelists expect the expansion in real gross domestic product (real GDP) to continue over the next 12 months.
To read the entire report, visit: www.nabe.com
