/ / / Brooks Instrument Scholarship Recognizes Future Engineers

Brooks Instrument introduces a new engineering scholarship for undergraduate students enrolled in an engineering program at an accredited college or university. The $2,000 scholarship will be awarded based on the candidate’s potential for leadership and his or her interest in engineering with a focus on instrumentation, fluid mechanics and flow or pressure measurement.

The application requirements include a brief personal essay along with a project review, proposal, lab work or other endeavor that details a process involving instrumentation, flow or measurement. The project, research or investigation must incorporate flow, fluid mechanics and/or pressure measurement as an integral part of the process or data recording. The project can also pertain to the use or development of a novel pressure or flow measurement method or technique. A copy of the student’s transcript is also required.

“We are delighted to recognize future engineers who are as passionate about instrumentation as we are,” says Mohamed Saleem, chief technology officer at Brooks Instrument. “The behind-the-scenes work in these areas impacts the outcome of what people encounter in their everyday lives from industries such as biopharmaceutical and electronics manufacturing, to alternative energy development.”

Applications must be received by December 31, 2018. For more information, visit: www.brooksinstrument.com