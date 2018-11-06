AWWA Releases New Standard For PC Chemical Metering Pumps
Nov 06, 2018
The American Water Works Association (AWWA) releases the first edition of the new ANSI/AWWA E200-18 standard for progressive cavity (PC) chemical metering pumps. The standard provides minimum requirements for progressive cavity chemical metering pumps used with polymers and aggressive chemicals including sodium hypochlorite (NaOCl), ferric chloride (FeCL3), sulfuric acid (H2SO4) hydrochloric acid (HCl), other strong acids and bases. The standard includes design, materials, application, testing and delivery of these metering pumps.
For more information, visit: www.seepex.com
