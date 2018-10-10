AkzoNobel Relaunches As Nouryon
Oct 10, 2018
The former AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals is relaunching as Nouryon. The move follows the recent acquisition of the business by The Carlyle Group.
“We are starting from a great position,” says new CEO, Charles W. Shaver. “We have a great set of businesses, leadership positions across our portfolio, long-term customer partnerships and a dedication to continuous improvement and innovation we can leverage for further success.”
Nouryon has a history that stretches back nearly 400 years and its new name and brand identity reflect that heritage, according to the company. Noury & Van der Lande was one of the first companies to realize the important role chemistry could play in everyday life, the company says.
“When we started developing our new name and brand we asked our employees what mattered most to them,” says Vivi Hollertt, chief communications officer at Nouryon. “Our employees are especially proud of our heritage, as well our track record of growing through partnerships, innovation, sustainability and contributing to society. We combined all of this to create a brand identity for Nouryon which is true to who we are and helps us stand out from our competitors.”
Nouryon’s new company purpose - your partner in essential chemistry for a sustainable future - reflects this pride as well as the focus going forward, according to the company.
