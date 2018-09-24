AkzoNobel Expands Presence In South America Via Acquisition
Sep 24, 2018
AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals completes its acquisition of Brazil's Polinox, producer of ketone peroxides, an ingredient in the manufacture of polymers. The purchase expands the company's presence in South America as one of the region's producers of curing systems for polyester thermoset resins.
AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals acquires Polinox's brands and trademarks including Brasnox, Perbenzox and TecnoxSuper, as well as its customer list and production knowhow. Manufacture of these products will move to the company's plant at Itupeva, Brazil, which is currently being expanded, by the third quarter of 2019, according to the company.
"We signed an agreement to acquire Polinox in July and are fully prepared for a swift integration," says Johan Landfors, executive committee member responsible for polymer chemistry.
For more information, visit: www.akzonobel.com
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments