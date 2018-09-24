India's MRPL Is FieldComm Group’s Plant Of The Year

FieldComm Group announces that Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemical Limited (MRPL), located in Mangalore, India, is the FieldComm Group 2018 Plant of the Year. The annual award is presented by FieldComm Group to recognize the people, companies and plant sites around the globe that are using the advanced capabilities of FOUNDATION Fieldbus, HART and WirelessHART technology in real-time applications for improved operations, maintenance and asset productivity. This is reportedly the first time that a process facility located in India has been awarded this prestigious award – illustrating India’s, and specifically MRPL’s, growing strength in the world market, according to FieldComm. The culture of “doing things better” is reportedly…