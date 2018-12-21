/ / / ACS Appoints Horvath To Treasurer And CFO

Al Horvath The American Chemical Society (ACS) announces the appointment of Albert (Al) Horvath as its incoming treasurer and chief financial officer. He joins ACS from the Smithsonian Institution where he served as chief operating officer and under secretary for finance and administration. In that role, he was responsible for financial, business and administrative activities of the largest museum, research and educational complex in the world.

Horvath will assume his ACS duties on Feb. 11, 2019 and will report to Thomas M. Connelly Jr., Ph.D., ACS executive director and chief executive officer. He will become a member of the ACS executive leadership team, as well as serve as an officer of the society.

At the Smithsonian, Horvath oversaw several offices with more than 2,200 employees including facilities and maintenance, human resources and security and financial operations. He joined the Smithsonian in 2011. He served as acting secretary of the Smithsonian from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2015.

Prior to joining the Smithsonian, Horvath was at his alma mater, Pennsylvania State University, since 2007, serving as vice president for finance and business for two years until he was named senior vice president for finance and business/treasurer. He was responsible for financial, endowment, business and administrative activities at all 24 Penn State campuses with a $4.2 billion operating budget.

A native of Pennsylvania, Horvath earned his master’s degree in business administration at Duquesne University (1985) and his bachelor’s degree in accounting at Penn State (1981).

