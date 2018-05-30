ACC Reports Strong Start To Second Quarter For U.S. Specialty Chemicals
May 30, 2018
The American Chemistry Council (ACC) reports that U.S. specialty chemicals market volumes started the second quarter on a strong note, increasing 0.9% in April after an upwardly revised 0.5% gain in March and a 0.3% gain in February. All changes in the data are reported on a three-month moving average (3MMA) basis. Of the 28 specialty chemical segments monitored, 24 expanded in April, one market experienced decline and three featured no change. During April, large market volume gains (1.0% and over) occurred in adhesives and sealants, mining chemicals, oilfield chemicals, plastics compounding and rubber processing chemicals.
The overall specialty chemicals volume index was up 4.7% on a year-over-year (Y/Y) 3MMA basis. The index stood at 112.5% of its average 2012 levels. This is equivalent to 7.75 billion pounds (3.52 million metric tons). On a Y/Y basis, there were gains among 21 market and functional specialty chemical segments. Compared to last year, volumes were down in five segments.
For more information, visit: www.americanchemistry.com
