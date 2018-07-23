ABB Releases Verification Software For Measurement Devices
Jul 23, 2018
ABB’s Measurement & Analytics business unit releases its ABB Ability Verification for measurement devices software product. The digital offering helps customers quickly determine the accuracy and other vital parameters of their installed ABB devices to ensure that they maintain their desired performance levels in the field and continue to meet mandated regulatory and quality standards. This verification approach increases the window of time needed between device recalibrations and helps to maintain optimal device performance, according to ABB. Regular device verification reportedly reduces process downtime and saves money.
ABB Ability Verification for measurement devices is an extensible application that connects with field devices over their applicable protocols to provide in situ verification. It provides PASS/FAIL results together with relevant diagnostic information in a series of tests chosen by the user. It runs these tests on the field device and issues a test certificate as proof of verification.
ABB Ability Verification is offered as a free software download for a trial health indication. To access all features of the software, a customer can buy licenses via its local ABB organizations. With the full version, the user gets access to diagnostic data, value trends and a print-out of standardized verification reports.
The software can verify ABB’s current electromagnetic flowmeter portfolio, including AquaMaster 4, ProcessMaster 300/500/600, WaterMaster and Vortex/SwirlMaster product series. More versions of ABB Ability Verification for measurement devices will be released later to this year, according to the company.
For more information, visit: www.abb.com
Comments
