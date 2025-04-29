UN to Debate Global Ban on Three Persistent Toxic Chemicals

Delegates attending a UN conference in Geneva, Switzerland, will discuss a proposed ban on three long-lasting chemicals, including chlorpyrifos, some chlorinated paraffins and long-chain perfluorocarboxylic acids, according to a news release from the UN Environment Program.

The representatives from more than 180 countries will debate a recommendation from a scientific review panel that calls on parties under the Stockholm Convention to eliminate the use of the chemicals.

The negotiations are part of biennial meetings known as Conferences of the Parties to the Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm conventions taking place April 28-May 9. Chlorinated paraffins are used in adhesives and sealants, chlorpyrifos is an insecticide applied to various crops, such as apples and citrus, and long-chain perfluorocarboxylic acids are often found in stain repellents.

Country representatives are also expected to discuss an informed consent requirement for anyone exporting 10 high-risk chemicals, including mercury and asbestos.

These “guardrails” would require the exporter to obtain permission from the import country prior to shipping the chemicals, according to the UN news release.

The goal of the proposed rule is to stop toxic dumping in the developing world.

The Geneva gathering will also include discussions on how to push forward the implementation of the Global Framework on Chemicals, an overarching 2023 agreement designed to protect the environment from chemicals and waste.