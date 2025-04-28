EPA Outlines New Actions to Regulate PFAS Contamination

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin announced a series of regulatory and enforcement actions to address Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) contamination. The initiatives focus on improving testing methods, setting industrial discharge limits, enforcing pollution controls and establishing a framework to assign liability for contamination.

According to the EPA, key actions include designating a PFAS agency lead to coordinate efforts across EPA offices and developing updated effluent limitations guidelines (ELGs) for PFAS manufacturers and metal finishing operations. These steps aim to reduce the entry of PFAS into drinking water systems.

The EPA plans to strengthen scientific research through a testing strategy under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) Section 4 and to launch additional efforts to gather data on PFAS air emissions, according to the statement. The agency also intends to update PFAS Destruction and Disposal Guidance annually rather than every three years as treatment technologies evolve.

To fulfill statutory obligations, the EPA said it will:

Add PFAS to the Toxic Release Inventory (TRI) in line with the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act

Use authorities under TSCA, the Clean Water Act and the Safe Drinking Water Act to investigate and prevent PFAS releases

Develop national primary drinking water regulations for certain PFAS

Prioritize risk-based reviews for new and existing PFAS chemicals

Implement Section 8(a)(7) of TSCA to collect information without overburdening small businesses and article importers

According to Zelden, the EPA is also working with Congress and industry to establish a liability framework that places financial responsibility on polluters while protecting passive receivers such as public drinking water utilities.

Partnership efforts will include assisting states and tribes with enforcement, assessing biosolids risks, advancing PFAS remediation where drinking water is impacted and supporting investigations into violations, according to the agency.

Administrator Zeldin emphasized in his announcement that these actions represent an initial phase of a broader, ongoing effort across all EPA program offices to support communities affected by PFAS contamination.