    • Shutterstock
    PFAS Regulation Timeline Towards 2026 Compliance

    EPA Outlines New Actions to Regulate PFAS Contamination

    April 28, 2025
    New initiatives will establish stricter wastewater guidelines, expand PFAS testing and strengthen enforcement to control contamination.

    U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin announced a series of regulatory and enforcement actions to address Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) contamination. The initiatives focus on improving testing methods, setting industrial discharge limits, enforcing pollution controls and establishing a framework to assign liability for contamination.

    According to the EPA, key actions include designating a PFAS agency lead to coordinate efforts across EPA offices and developing updated effluent limitations guidelines (ELGs) for PFAS manufacturers and metal finishing operations. These steps aim to reduce the entry of PFAS into drinking water systems.

    The EPA plans to strengthen scientific research through a testing strategy under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) Section 4 and to launch additional efforts to gather data on PFAS air emissions, according to the statement. The agency also intends to update PFAS Destruction and Disposal Guidance annually rather than every three years as treatment technologies evolve.

    To fulfill statutory obligations, the EPA said it will:

    • Add PFAS to the Toxic Release Inventory (TRI) in line with the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act
    • Use authorities under TSCA, the Clean Water Act and the Safe Drinking Water Act to investigate and prevent PFAS releases
    • Develop national primary drinking water regulations for certain PFAS
    • Prioritize risk-based reviews for new and existing PFAS chemicals
    • Implement Section 8(a)(7) of TSCA to collect information without overburdening small businesses and article importers

    According to Zelden, the EPA is also working with Congress and industry to establish a liability framework that places financial responsibility on polluters while protecting passive receivers such as public drinking water utilities.

    Partnership efforts will include assisting states and tribes with enforcement, assessing biosolids risks, advancing PFAS remediation where drinking water is impacted and supporting investigations into violations, according to the agency.

    Administrator Zeldin emphasized in his announcement that these actions represent an initial phase of a broader, ongoing effort across all EPA program offices to support communities affected by PFAS contamination.

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

    Email

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.
    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...
    See how Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector helps keep workers safe with ultra-fast response times to detect hydrocarbon gases before they can create dangerous situations.
    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.