Cefic Urges EU to Develop Bioeconomy Strategy

On March 31, the EU announced a bioeconomy strategy as part of its Clean Industrial Deal to improve resource efficiency and to “tap the significant growth potential of bio-based materials substituting fossil-based materials, and related industries.”

In response, the European Chemical Industry Council (Cefic) and its sector groups active in the bioeconomy wrote an open letter calling for the strategy to be elevated into a fully-fledged industrial strategy for Europe. They emphasized that establishing a favorable policy environment will enable the creation of a single market for sustainable products, helping to retain existing businesses while scaling up bio-based chemicals manufacturing in Europe.

In their letter, Cefic, along with APAG, BioChem Europe, the European Fine Chemicals Group, and the European Fermentation Group, outlined strategic priorities to enhance Europe’s industrial competitiveness and resilience. Cefic stated that developing a strong bioeconomy framework is also key to meeting the EU’s 2050 climate and sustainability goals.