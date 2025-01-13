Bayer, Neste to Collaborate on Developing Feedstocks for Renewable Fuels

What is Winter Canola?

Per the U.S. Canola Association, winter canola is a type of canola that is planted in the fall and harvested in the early summer. It's a cold-tolerant oilseed crop grown in warmer regions of the United States such as the Southern Great Plains.

According to Bayer, winter canola can be used as a new alternative rotational crop. It helps sequester carbon in the soil and can improve soil health by increasing its organic matter content and water-holding capacity, leading to enhanced soil fertility and productivity.

As a renewable fuel, winter canola can play a key role in decarbonizing the transportation sector as electrification will take time in hard-to-abate sectors, such as aviation. Renewable fuels have a lower carbon intensity than fossil fuels and can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions over the life cycle compared to traditional fossil fuels. They also provide farmers with new revenue streams through the cultivation of biomass-based feedstocks.