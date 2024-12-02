  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    • Shutterstock
    Plastic water bottles pollution in ocean
    1. Environmental Protection

    Plastics Treaty Talks Stall, Another Negotiation Round Planned

    Dec. 2, 2024
    Global efforts to combat plastic pollution reach an impasse, with critical disagreements blocking a final agreement.

    Countries negotiating a binding plastics treaty failed to come to a final agreement after the fifth session adjourned on Dec. 2 in Busan, South Korea. 

    The talks moved the world closer to a treaty on plastics pollution but critical areas of disagreement remain unresolved, said Inger Andersen, executive director of the UN Environment Program (UNEP). 

    “Through the Busan talks, negotiators have reached a greater degree of convergence on the structure and elements of the treaty text, as well as a better understanding of country positions and shared challenges,” she said. “But it is clear there is persisting divergence in critical areas and more time is needed for these areas to be addressed."

    The Ellen MacArthur Foundation, a nonprofit working with businesses to develop a circular economy, released a statement saying a small number of countries are opposing rules that would impact the full plastics lifecycle. 

    Governments now must choose between a consensus treaty that has little impact or push for an agreement that moves toward a “just transition” and is supported by comprehensive financing, the organization stated on LinkedIn

    Major petroleum-producing nations, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, are among the countries pushing back against measures that would cut plastics production and require the listing or phasing out of certain chemicals, according to a New York Times article

    Over 3,300 delegates, including members representing more than 170 nations, met during a weeklong session in Busan for the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC). Members negotiated two documents before agreeing to resume discussions in a future meeting.

    “At UNEA 5.2, the world promised to tackle plastic pollution. Now, at the next round of talks, the world will have the opportunity to finally make that a reality. An opportunity we cannot afford to miss,” Andersen stressed. 

    INC-5 follows four earlier rounds of negotiations: INC-1, which took place in Punta del Este, Uruguay, in November 2022; INC-2, which was held in Paris in June 2023; INC-3, which happened in Nairobi, Kenya in November 2023; and INC-4, which occurred in Ottawa, Canada in April 2024.

    About the Author

    Jonathan Katz | Executive Editor

    Jonathan Katz, executive editor, brings nearly two decades of experience as a B2B journalist to Chemical Processing magazine. He has expertise on a wide range of industrial topics. Jon previously served as the managing editor for IndustryWeek magazine and, most recently, as a freelance writer specializing in content marketing for the manufacturing sector.

    His knowledge areas include industrial safety, environmental compliance/sustainability, lean manufacturing/continuous improvement, Industry 4.0/automation and many other topics of interest to the Chemical Processing audience.

    When he’s not working, Jon enjoys fishing, hiking and music, including a small but growing vinyl collection.

    Jon resides in the Cleveland, Ohio, area.

    Email

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector (Video)

    See how Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector helps keep workers safe with ultra-fast response times to detect hydrocarbon gases before they can create dangerous situations.

    Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Configurable Inputs and Outputs Transmitter

    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.