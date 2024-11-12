Trump Selects Zeldin to Lead the EPA

President-elect Donald Trump selected former New York Congressman Lee Zeldin to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

In a Nov. 11 statement, Trump said Zeldin has been a “true fighter for American First policies.”

“He will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet,” Trump said. “He will set new standards on environmental review and maintenance, that will allow the United States to grow in a healthy and well-structured way.”



Zeldin represented New York’s first congressional district from 2015–2023. In 2022, Zeldin ran for governor of New York.

Zeldin served four years on active duty in the U.S. Army, where he held roles as a military intelligence officer, prosecutor and military magistrate. In 2006, he deployed to Iraq with the 82nd Airborne Division as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He currently serves as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve.



Earthjustice, an environmental group that has fought for more stringent protections against process industry pollution, issued a statement following the announcement, saying Zeldin isn’t qualified for the job.

“We need a steady, experienced hand at EPA to marshal federal resources to fight climate change and utilize the full power of the law to protect communities from toxic pollution, said Earthjustice President Abigail Dillen. “Lee Zeldin is not that person. His loyalty to Donald Trump indicates he will gladly take a sledgehammer to EPA’s most recent lifesaving regulations, putting politics over science and endangering our communities. It is clear President-Elect Trump is prioritizing loyalty above actual qualifications to address our current and future environmental concerns.”