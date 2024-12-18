EPA to Evaluate Risks of Five Carcinogenic Chemicals

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said Dec. 18 it will conduct risk evaluations on five known or probable carcinogens, including vinyl chloride — the chemical that leaked during the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment.

In addition to vinyl chloride, the agency has designated acetaldehyde, acrylonitrile, benzenamine, 4,4’-methylene bis(2-chloroaniline) as high-priority substances required to undergo risk evaluations under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA).

The risk evaluation is the final step before the agency decides whether to enact risk-management measures to eliminate or mitigate the threat.

“These risk evaluations will be used to determine how to protect people from harmful chemical exposures,” said Michal Freedhoff, assistant administrator for the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention.

Vinyl chloride is primarily used in the manufacturing and processing of plastic materials like polyvinyl chloride (PVC), plastic resins and other chemicals. It was the primary material released and burned after the Feb. 3, 2023, East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment. Residents in the surrounding area have complained of rashes and other health issues following the spill.

Concerns over the safety of vinyl chloride led Congress to write the original TSCA law in 1976, according to the agency.

Five New Chemicals Added to Priority Toxic Substances List

The agency also announced the next five chemicals for the prioritization review process, including benzene, ethylbenzene, naphthalene, styrene and 4-tert-octylphenol.

Benzene is found in a wide range of products, including adhesives, cleaning chemicals, paints and automotive care products. It’s a known human carcinogen that causes leukemia, according to the EPA.

Styrene is used to produce polystyrene as well as adhesives, sealants, paints and coatings. Naphthalene is a key raw material to produce various chemicals and products, including resins, plastics, dyes and pesticides. Industries that rely on these naphthalene-derived products view it as an essential component of their manufacturing processes and supply chains, according to the American Chemistry Council (ACC).

ACC created a naphthalene workgroup in July to address regulatory proposals for the substance.

EPA is opening a 90-day public comment period and is requesting further information on how these chemicals are used, their potential hazards and exposures, and the availability of information on each, as well as any other information relevant to the potential risks of these chemicals that will inform the agency’s review of these chemicals. Learn more by visiting EPA’s Chemical Substances Undergoing Prioritization webpage.