    • Study: Plastics Harbor Nearly Half of Known Breast Cancer-Linked Chemicals
    1. Environmental Health & Safety

    Study: Plastics Harbor Nearly Half of Known Breast Cancer-Linked Chemicals

    Dec. 13, 2024
    Report IDs 414 breast cancer-relevant chemicals in plastic materials; researchers urge global action to reduce risks through chemical regulation and waste reduction.

    Nearly half of 920 chemicals known to cause breast cancer are found in plastics, according to research from the Silent Spring Institute, an organization focused on studying links between chemicals and women’s health.

    The study, published by the American Chemical Society on Nov. 27, identified the breast cancer-relevant chemicals (BCRC) based on evidence that they induce mammary tumors in rodents or have specific endocrine-disrupting effects. 

    The researchers compared their list of BCRCs to data from data compiled by PlastChem, an initiative to create a database of more than 16,000 chemicals used in plastics.

    Of the 414 BCRCs found in plastics, 98 cause mammary tumors in rodent studies, while the others increase hormone levels that can cause breast cancer, according to the ACS-published study.

    Citing PlastChem data, the researchers identified 15 chemical structure-based groups that pose the highest breast-cancer risk. They include: aromatic amines, aralkyl aldehydes, alkylphenols, salicylate esters, aromatic ethers, bisphenols, phthalates, benzothiazoles, organometallics, parabens, azodyes, acetophenones, benzophenones, chlorinated paraffins and PFAS. 

    The researchers noted that adoption of a global treaty to cut plastics waste could also reduce breast cancer risks.

    “We encourage scientists and policymakers involved in this effort to prioritize potential breast carcinogens to decrease the burden of cancers. Action on limited-data chemicals as well as those with extensive evidence is vital. We urge regulators, including those participating in the UN conference, to use the integrated data sources and innovative frameworks described here to classify and reduce hazards instead of allowing possible carcinogens to accumulate in our bodies and cause harm,” the researchers concluded.

    About the Author

    Jonathan Katz | Executive Editor

    Jonathan Katz, executive editor, brings nearly two decades of experience as a B2B journalist to Chemical Processing magazine. He has expertise on a wide range of industrial topics. Jon previously served as the managing editor for IndustryWeek magazine and, most recently, as a freelance writer specializing in content marketing for the manufacturing sector.

    His knowledge areas include industrial safety, environmental compliance/sustainability, lean manufacturing/continuous improvement, Industry 4.0/automation and many other topics of interest to the Chemical Processing audience.

    When he’s not working, Jon enjoys fishing, hiking and music, including a small but growing vinyl collection.

    Jon resides in the Cleveland, Ohio, area.

    Email

