Study: Plastics Harbor Nearly Half of Known Breast Cancer-Linked Chemicals

Nearly half of 920 chemicals known to cause breast cancer are found in plastics, according to research from the Silent Spring Institute, an organization focused on studying links between chemicals and women’s health.

The study, published by the American Chemical Society on Nov. 27, identified the breast cancer-relevant chemicals (BCRC) based on evidence that they induce mammary tumors in rodents or have specific endocrine-disrupting effects.

The researchers compared their list of BCRCs to data from data compiled by PlastChem, an initiative to create a database of more than 16,000 chemicals used in plastics.

Of the 414 BCRCs found in plastics, 98 cause mammary tumors in rodent studies, while the others increase hormone levels that can cause breast cancer, according to the ACS-published study.

Citing PlastChem data, the researchers identified 15 chemical structure-based groups that pose the highest breast-cancer risk. They include: aromatic amines, aralkyl aldehydes, alkylphenols, salicylate esters, aromatic ethers, bisphenols, phthalates, benzothiazoles, organometallics, parabens, azodyes, acetophenones, benzophenones, chlorinated paraffins and PFAS.

The researchers noted that adoption of a global treaty to cut plastics waste could also reduce breast cancer risks.

“We encourage scientists and policymakers involved in this effort to prioritize potential breast carcinogens to decrease the burden of cancers. Action on limited-data chemicals as well as those with extensive evidence is vital. We urge regulators, including those participating in the UN conference, to use the integrated data sources and innovative frameworks described here to classify and reduce hazards instead of allowing possible carcinogens to accumulate in our bodies and cause harm,” the researchers concluded.