  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    • MxD
    MxD logo in front of their facility
    1. Design & Simulation

    SPX FLOW, Siemens Collaborate on Digital Twin Demonstration

    Jan. 29, 2025
    SPX Flow and Siemens showcase digital twin tech at MxD, demonstrating automated mixing solutions with virtual simulation and industrial 5G connectivity.

    What is a Digital Twin?

    A precise virtual replica of a physical systems, that allows users to design, test and optimize systems virtually to mitigate risks and improve efficiency before the physical asset is developed.

    Learn More about Digital Twin Technology

    Fluid technology company SPX Flow and Siemens are demonstrating digital twin technology at the MxD (Manufacturing x Digital) center in Chicago. 

    MxD is an industry partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense to strengthen U.S. manufacturing competitiveness through technology innovation, workforce development and cybersecurity preparedness.

    The two companies are displaying an automated mixing tank with an associated digital twin at the MxD innovation center. The system is enhanced with industrial 5G connectivity and modular production using software-defined Module Type Package (MTP) concepts. 

    This collaboration combines SPX Flow’s fluid-processing solutions and Siemens' IoT connectivity solutions and computational fluid dynamics simulation capabilities to create a digital twin of the autonomous mixing tank concept. This allows users to design, test and optimize fluid systems virtually, mitigate risks and improve efficiency.

    SPX Flow helps Siemens demonstrate its virtual simulation technologies, whereby creating a digital twin of a flexible, autonomous production process. Through the simulation manufacturers can optimize production, validate throughput and boost efficiency and flexibility when compared to traditional fixed production lines. This approach also allows for continuous mixing of materials or ingredients while the autonomous mobile robot navigates the plant for optimal production.

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

    Email

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector (Video)

    See how Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector helps keep workers safe with ultra-fast response times to detect hydrocarbon gases before they can create dangerous situations.

    Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Configurable Inputs and Outputs Transmitter

    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.