SPX FLOW, Siemens Collaborate on Digital Twin Demonstration

Fluid technology company SPX Flow and Siemens are demonstrating digital twin technology at the MxD (Manufacturing x Digital) center in Chicago.

MxD is an industry partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense to strengthen U.S. manufacturing competitiveness through technology innovation, workforce development and cybersecurity preparedness.

The two companies are displaying an automated mixing tank with an associated digital twin at the MxD innovation center. The system is enhanced with industrial 5G connectivity and modular production using software-defined Module Type Package (MTP) concepts.

This collaboration combines SPX Flow’s fluid-processing solutions and Siemens' IoT connectivity solutions and computational fluid dynamics simulation capabilities to create a digital twin of the autonomous mixing tank concept. This allows users to design, test and optimize fluid systems virtually, mitigate risks and improve efficiency.

SPX Flow helps Siemens demonstrate its virtual simulation technologies, whereby creating a digital twin of a flexible, autonomous production process. Through the simulation manufacturers can optimize production, validate throughput and boost efficiency and flexibility when compared to traditional fixed production lines. This approach also allows for continuous mixing of materials or ingredients while the autonomous mobile robot navigates the plant for optimal production.