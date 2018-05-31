Chemical Processing

Thumbs Up For Corporate Citizens

One of the very first stories I ever wrote for a real publication was on corporate citizenship. Since then, it’s been a focal point for me when I wade through press releases. Sure, I mostly choose news items and things to further investigate that are a little more “hard hitting” – but when I read about companies that give back to their communities, I like to give them an editorial thumbs up.

Peggy Marz, one of Chemical Processing’s sales folks, sent me news on Fremont, Calif.-based Nationwide Boiler Inc. The rental boiler supplier raised over $51,000 via its annual charity golf tournament. Proceeds will be split equally between the American Boiler Manufacturer’s Association (ABMA) Randy Rawson Scholarship Fund and Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area.

The ABMA scholarship promotes careers in boiler engineering and fabrication. The fund supports post-secondary education and/or training of graduating high school students through educational and technical skills scholarships. That’s certainly one way to ensure your business has a talent pool to choose from in the future. And it’s a boon to kids who want to pursue careers that don’t require a four-year degree.

Fancy yourself a golfer? Next year’s event is scheduled for May 8-9 and will coincide with Pebble Beach’s Centennial Anniversary and the return of the US Open Championship in June.

