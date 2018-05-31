Thumbs Up For Corporate Citizens
One of the very first stories I ever wrote for a real publication was on corporate citizenship. Since then, it’s been a focal point for me when I wade through press releases. Sure, I mostly choose news items and things to further investigate that are a little more “hard hitting” – but when I read about companies that give back to their communities, I like to give them an editorial thumbs up.
Peggy Marz, one of Chemical Processing’s sales folks, sent me news on Fremont, Calif.-based Nationwide Boiler Inc. The rental boiler supplier raised over $51,000 via its annual charity golf tournament. Proceeds will be split equally between the American Boiler Manufacturer’s Association (ABMA) Randy Rawson Scholarship Fund and Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area.
The ABMA scholarship promotes careers in boiler engineering and fabrication. The fund supports post-secondary education and/or training of graduating high school students through educational and technical skills scholarships. That’s certainly one way to ensure your business has a talent pool to choose from in the future. And it’s a boon to kids who want to pursue careers that don’t require a four-year degree.
Fancy yourself a golfer? Next year’s event is scheduled for May 8-9 and will coincide with Pebble Beach’s Centennial Anniversary and the return of the US Open Championship in June.
Traci Purdum is Chemical Processing’s senior digital editor and firm believer in rolling up her sleeves to help her community. She is currently planning her annual Shelter Shower -- a "baby" shower for the local Animal Protective League. Want to make her day? Email pictures of your adopted animals to tpurdum@putman.net.