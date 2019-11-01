Government Shutdown Stymies Scientists

As of today -- January 11, 2019 -- the U.S government has been shut down for three weeks. With both the President and Congress unwavering in their opposing stances on what the federal budget for 2019 should look like, there does not seem to be a compromise in sight. Politicians and government workers are not the only ones impacted by this shutdown though, it is beginning to have serious ramifications on researchers.

According to an article in Time magazine, many scientists are struggling to get their research proposals funded because when the government shutdown, so did the National Science Foundation (NSF), which funds scientific research. Despite the shutdown, NSF is still accepting applications for funding, but they cannot approve, review or respond to applicant’s inquiries.

Additionally, furloughed employees at National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Department of Agriculture to name a few have also had to pause their research, conferences and business travel until the government reopens.

Many news outlets paint this shutdown to be a burden on just federal workers, but it turns out, it affects private-sector workers who depend on government assistance in one way or another as well. Until the shutdown ends, researchers will have to continue doing what they do best: using their creativity to find solutions.

Are you impacted by the government shutdown? Let us know how in the comments section of this blog.

Alyssa Edmunds is Chemical Processing’s social media intern and a student at The Ohio State University. She is studying Actuarial Science. Like many in her generation, she is passionate about politics.