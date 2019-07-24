5 Reasons Engineers Make Good Business Owners

My editor, Mark Rosenzweig, sent me a link to a video that touts five reasons engineers make good business owners. Recorded by Marc Frankel, owner of Island Watch in Long Island, New York, the video points out the characteristics of nearly every engineer I know -- including my editor, a chemical engineer. I’m not sure if my Mark identified with mechanical engineer Marc because of points one through five or the fact that he’s a fellow New Yorker. Whatever the reason, here are Marc’s five reasons engineers make good business owners (you can watch the video below for his in-depth reasoning):

Engineers are excellent problem solvers -- They have the mindset to step back and see the best way to solve problems. Engineers are risk adverse -- The failure rate will be low. Slow and steady wins the race. Engineers are frugal -- They want to put the money in their pockets immediately. Engineers are great at efficiency -- They can see how to make things faster and cheaper. Engineers have an inherent ability to understand systems -- They can analyze and understand any system regardless of industry.

This list got me to thinking about engineers turned entrepreneurs. The roster is probably endless but here are a few standouts:

Jeff Bezos -- founder of Amazon. He earned an electrical engineering degree from Princeton.

Elon Musk -- founder of Space Exploration Technologies and co-founder of Tesla Inc. While technically not a degreed engineer, few dispute his assertion, in response to his focus on technical details as CEO of Tesla and Space X, "I'm an engineer, so what I do is engineering.”

Reshma Shetty -- co-founder and COO of Ginkgo Bioworks. She has a PhD in biological engineering from MIT.

Steve Wozniak -- co-founder of Apple. He has a BS in electrical engineering and computer science, University of California, Berkeley.

Traci Purdum is Chemical Processing's senior digital editor.