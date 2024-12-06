  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    • 2024 AIChE Gala Inspiring the Power of Good
    1. Asset Management
    2. Workforce & Training

    BASF and Celanese Lauded for “Inspiring the Power of Good”

    Dec. 6, 2024
    The 2024 AIChE Gala celebrates research that drives innovation for the benefit of society.
    Photo credit: Natural Expressions NY.
    Honorees at AIChE’s 2024 “Inspiring the Power of Good” Gala included (from left): Michael Heinz, Chairman and Member of the Board of Directors at BASF Corporation; Lori J. Ryerkerk, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Celanese Corporation; and Gregory Stephanopoulos, the Willard Henry Dow Professor in Chemical Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
    Honorees at AIChE’s 2024 “Inspiring the Power of Good” Gala included (from left): Michael Heinz, Chairman and Member of the Board of Directors at BASF Corporation; Lori J. Ryerkerk, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Celanese Corporation; and Gregory Stephanopoulos, the Willard Henry Dow Professor in Chemical Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

    The American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) held its 2024 Gala in New York City on Dec. 4, celebrating industry leadership and professional advancement under the theme "Inspiring the Power of Good."

    Two major corporations were honored for their contributions. BASF Corp., represented by Michael Heinz, was recognized for operational excellence and commitment to sustainability. Heinz emphasized BASF's dedication to creating a safe, inclusive environment and inspiring the next generation of engineers and scientists.

    Celanese Corp., led by Lori J. Ryerkerk, received recognition for promoting women in leadership, supporting STEM professionals and implementing sustainability initiatives. Ryerkerk highlighted the importance of providing diverse opportunities for future leaders.

    The evening's distinguished award, the Doing a World of Good medal, was presented to Gregory Stephanopoulos from MIT. He was honored for his groundbreaking work in metabolic and biochemical engineering, particularly his contributions to renewable chemicals, sustainable biofuels and mentoring emerging talent. Stephanopoulos emphasized the significance of creating a sense of belonging in professional organizations.

     

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector (Video)

    See how Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector helps keep workers safe with ultra-fast response times to detect hydrocarbon gases before they can create dangerous situations.

    Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Configurable Inputs and Outputs Transmitter

    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.