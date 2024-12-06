BASF and Celanese Lauded for “Inspiring the Power of Good”

The American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) held its 2024 Gala in New York City on Dec. 4, celebrating industry leadership and professional advancement under the theme "Inspiring the Power of Good."

Two major corporations were honored for their contributions. BASF Corp., represented by Michael Heinz, was recognized for operational excellence and commitment to sustainability. Heinz emphasized BASF's dedication to creating a safe, inclusive environment and inspiring the next generation of engineers and scientists.

Celanese Corp., led by Lori J. Ryerkerk, received recognition for promoting women in leadership, supporting STEM professionals and implementing sustainability initiatives. Ryerkerk highlighted the importance of providing diverse opportunities for future leaders.

The evening's distinguished award, the Doing a World of Good medal, was presented to Gregory Stephanopoulos from MIT. He was honored for his groundbreaking work in metabolic and biochemical engineering, particularly his contributions to renewable chemicals, sustainable biofuels and mentoring emerging talent. Stephanopoulos emphasized the significance of creating a sense of belonging in professional organizations.