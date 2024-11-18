EBM Launches 2024 Workforce Survey to Help Industries Thrive in Competitive Job Market

Workforce development is a perpetual hot topic. Even though recruiting and retention dynamics have generally improved since the depths of the COVID pandemic, many companies still struggle to find and keep the skilled workers they need.

Chemical Processing’s parent company Endeavor Business Media has launched a multi-industry survey to identify what’s working for businesses when it comes to identifying and nurturing talent. Which recruiting channels deliver most consistently? What are the compensation and benefits strategies that best connect with employees? Which training programs best give workers the boosts they need to build their careers?

The survey also includes questions about how digitalization is affecting workers’ jobs and how effectively people think their organizations are adopting digital technologies. Chemical engineers and operators are encouraged to take part in the survey. The results will provide valuable information to help companies of all kinds better maneuver a job market that looks likely to be highly competitive for years to come.

Take the survey at https://intelligence.endeavorb2b.com/survey-shaping-the-future-workforce-together/