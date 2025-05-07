    • Shutterstock
    Braskem Boosts Bio-Based Ethylene Capacity

    May 7, 2025
    The expansion increases green ethylene output to 275,000 tons per year and supports annual CO₂ capture of 159,000 tons.

    Braskem, a global producer of bio-based polyethylene, has expanded its green ethylene production unit in Triunfo, Brazil, increasing capacity to 275,000 tons per year, according to a press statement.

    The output represents a 37% increase over the unit’s original 200,000-ton-per-year capacity established in 2010. The company attributed the milestone to growing demand for bio-based raw materials used in polymer production.

    Each ton of green ethylene produced results in the capture of approximately two tons of CO₂, totaling an annual offset of around 159,000 tons, according to the press statement.

    The company stated the expansion is part of a broader strategy to meet rising global demand for renewable materials and support long-term carbon reduction goals.

