    Green Chemistry Firm Lands on Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies List

    March 25, 2025
    P2 Science’s chemistry inventions for cleaner cosmetics placed the company second in manufacturing on the annual list of the world’s most innovative companies.

    P2 Science, a developer of technologies for converting renewable feedstocks into high-value specialty products, has been named to Fast Company’s list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025. 

    The company took the second-place spot on the list in the manufacturing sector for its advancements in green chemistry. 

    P2 designs chemical transformation technologies and novel products inspired by nature’s chemistry, using renewable materials as feedstocks. 

    Fast Company recognized P2 for developing its modular and scalable process-intensified continuous etherification, or PICE, reactor. The reactor uses plant-based raw materials to create a renewable, non-petrochemical polymer molecule used in beauty and personal care manufacturing processes.   
     
    The polymer, Citropol DE-4, replaces heavy silicones and ethoxylated esters. It is derived from upcycled terpenes extracted from responsibly managed forests as a side stream of the pulp and paper industry, according to P2. The chemical is USDA-certified biobased, of 96% natural origin (ISO 16128), and inherently biodegradable, said the company in a March 25 press statement.   

    The full list of manufacturing honorees, including a review of P2 Science, can be found here.

