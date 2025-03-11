EPA, Lawmakers Reconsider Chemical Reviews Amid Spending Scrutiny

On March 10, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced plans to reconsider the regulation governing the review of chemicals already in commerce. The agency is initiating a rulemaking process that it said will ensure efficient and effective protection of human health and the environment.



“Chemicals are a vital part of our country’s economy. Our manufacturing and industrial sectors should have safe access to the chemicals necessary to advance and improve our daily lives through the production of products including household goods, electronics and other technologies,” said EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin in a press statement.

“Today’s announcement will allow EPA to develop a path forward to ensure a timely review of chemicals while bolstering our commitment to safeguard public health and the environment. This action will help advance American competitiveness and Power the Great American Comeback,” added Zeldin.

Under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), EPA is charged with reviewing the thousands of chemicals already in commerce to make sure they don’t harm people or the environment, supporting Pillar One of the Administration’s initiatives, clean air, land and water for every American, as well as Pillar Three to advance permitting reform, cooperative federalism and cross-agency partnership by better integrating best workplace standards from across the Federal government and industry and aiming to adhere to Congress’s tight timelines for risk evaluations, according to the statement.

However, on March 11, Representatives Clay Higgins (R-LA) and William Timmons (R-SC) introduced legislation to repeal a recent EPA rule that they argue places unnecessary burdens on chemical manufacturers and refiners. The EPA’s amendment placed stricter requirements on the TSCA new chemicals review process.

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) commended the move.

“We welcome introduction of the joint resolution to repeal the previous administration’s misguided updates to New Chemicals Regulations under TSCA,” said ACC President and CEO Chris Jahn in a press statement. “I commend Congressmen Higgins and Timmons for their leadership on this critical issue and their commitment to advancing the U.S. chemical industry's ability to innovate and compete globally.”

Meanwhile, the EPA’s announcement comes just days after the Associated Press reported the agency has issued new guidance directing that any spending exceeding $50,000 now requires approval from Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.

“Any assistance agreement, contract or interagency agreement transaction (valued at) $50,000 or greater must receive approval from an EPA DOGE team member,” the EPA guidance says, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press.

“To the extent EPA relies on outside contractors to do its work, it could severely burden the system and bring a lot of programs to a grinding halt,” said Lynn Bergeson, managing partner of Bergeson & Campbell and Chemical Processing’s Compliance Advisor columnist. “I suspect its legality will be questioned.”

The Associated Press story noted that Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, called the new directive “troubling,’' adding that it means agency actions, including routine contracts and grant awards, “now face unnecessary bureaucratic delays.”