  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    • Shutterstock
    acrylic acid, cosmetic bottle
    1. Asset Management
    2. Sustainability

    LG Chem Scales Up Bio-Based Acrylic Acid Production

    Feb. 17, 2025
    With an initial production capacity of 100 metric tons per year, LG Chem plans to accelerate production if demand for eco-friendly raw materials increases.

    LG Chem will begin global production of bio-acrylic acid in the second quarter of this year, the company said Feb. 13. 

    LG Chem plans to produce 100 metric tons of bio-acrylic acid annually, marking the first commercial-scale production of the material, the company said.

    Bio-acrylic acid can be applied to various materials, including cosmetic ingredients that directly contact the skin, super-absorbent polymers for diapers, adhesives for electronics and vehicles, coating materials and eco-friendly paints. 

    The company produces its bio-acrylic acid from 3-hydroxypropionic acid (3HP) using microbial fermentation of plant-based raw materials, the company said in a press statement. The product retains the same molecular structure and properties as conventional acrylic acid while being entirely plant-based.

    LG Chem developed its 3HP strain and fermentation technology in house. The United States Department of Agriculture confirmed its 100% biobased content with its Certified Biobased Product label.

    Starting with prototype production, the company plans to actively promote the product to sustainability-driven companies in North America and Europe. 

    The cosmetics industry, which increasingly demands plant-based and naturally derived ingredients without compromising functionality, is expected to be a key market for bio-acrylic acid, the company said.

    LG Chem plans to operate a customized bio-acrylic acid production system that can respond immediately to customer needs and is considering expanding production facilities if market demand increases.

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

    Email

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector (Video)

    See how Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector helps keep workers safe with ultra-fast response times to detect hydrocarbon gases before they can create dangerous situations.

    Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Configurable Inputs and Outputs Transmitter

    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.