LG Chem Scales Up Bio-Based Acrylic Acid Production

LG Chem will begin global production of bio-acrylic acid in the second quarter of this year, the company said Feb. 13.

LG Chem plans to produce 100 metric tons of bio-acrylic acid annually, marking the first commercial-scale production of the material, the company said.

Bio-acrylic acid can be applied to various materials, including cosmetic ingredients that directly contact the skin, super-absorbent polymers for diapers, adhesives for electronics and vehicles, coating materials and eco-friendly paints.

The company produces its bio-acrylic acid from 3-hydroxypropionic acid (3HP) using microbial fermentation of plant-based raw materials, the company said in a press statement. The product retains the same molecular structure and properties as conventional acrylic acid while being entirely plant-based.

LG Chem developed its 3HP strain and fermentation technology in house. The United States Department of Agriculture confirmed its 100% biobased content with its Certified Biobased Product label.

Starting with prototype production, the company plans to actively promote the product to sustainability-driven companies in North America and Europe.

The cosmetics industry, which increasingly demands plant-based and naturally derived ingredients without compromising functionality, is expected to be a key market for bio-acrylic acid, the company said.

LG Chem plans to operate a customized bio-acrylic acid production system that can respond immediately to customer needs and is considering expanding production facilities if market demand increases.