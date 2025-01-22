  • Newsletters
    Hak Cheol Shin (left) Vice Chairman and CEO of LG Chem and Charlie Tan (right), CEO of the Global Impact Coalition at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting
    LG Chem Joins Global Impact Coalition

    Jan. 22, 2025
    As the first Korean company to join the GIC, LG Chem will collaborate with global industry leaders to scale sustainable technologies and explore new circular business models.

    The Global Impact Coalition (GIC), a CEO-led collaborative platform for a net-zero chemicals future, has announced LG Chem as its newest member. According to GIC, LG Chem’s membership sends a strong signal to Asia and the broader industry that global collaboration is essential to developing sustainable and commercially viable solutions.
    LG Chem is the first Korean company to join GIC.

    Achieving net zero includes advancing sustainable materials and reducing carbon footprints across the value chain. LG Chem’s sustainable innovations range from producing bio-based and recycled plastics to developing solutions that contribute to global energy transition goals. 

    Through its membership in the GIC, LG Chem will collaborate with global industry leaders to scale sustainable technologies and explore new circular business models. LG Chem will work with other industry leaders on topics including sustainable methanol, improving end-of-life plastics recycling and utilizing AI to guide value creation along the chemicals value chain.

    Developed at the World Economic Forum, GIC was founded by some of the world’s leading chemical companies to tackle critical challenges to advance towards a circular and net-zero future. By fostering collaborative projects and developing new business models, GIC provides a platform for co-creation and commercialization of transformative technologies. GIC members include BASF, SABIC, Clariant, Covestro, LyondellBasell, Mitsubishi Chemical Group, Sabanci Holding, Syensqo, SUEZ and Siemens Energy.

    What People Are Saying

    Hak Cheol Shin, vice chairman and CEO of LG Chem: "Joining the Global Impact Coalition reflects LG Chem’s dedication to leading the way in sustainability. The GIC provides a unique opportunity to collaborate with peers and co-create solutions to accelerate the transition to a circular, net-zero future. We’re eager to bring our expertise in sustainable materials to the GIC and contribute meaningfully to the GIC’s mission."

    Charlie Tan, CEO of the Global Impact Coalition: “We are honored to have LG Chem join the Global Impact Coalition. Their presence strengthens GIC’s global reach, particularly in East Asia, a region central to the chemical sector’s future. Together, we can fast-track the chemical sector’s transition to a circular and low-carbon economy.”

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

    Email

