The Business Side: It’s Awards Season

From an EcoVadis Bronze Medal in sustainability to the Winthrop-Sears Medal, these accolades show how companies are continuing to strive for improved sustainability and reduced carbon emissions. Read more about these award-winning companies and individuals below.

Busch, HRS Win EcoVadis Bronze Medal for Sustainability

Dr.-Ing. K. Busch GmbH, a part of the global Busch Group, and HRS Heat Exchangers recently earned the EcoVadis bronze medal for their commitment to sustainability.

This is both companies' first year being audited and earning a rating from EcoVadis.

“This medal is an important milestone and shows that we are on the right track. We will continue to step up our efforts to become more sustainable in all areas of the company,” said Roland Zundl, managing director of Dr.-Ing. K. Busch GmbH.

“Receiving a Bronze medal in such a short time frame to pull everything together is a fantastic achievement and gives us a solid foundation to build on as we look to improve our performance in the future. I’d also like to thank all our staff and colleagues around the globe who helped make this happen,” said Matt Hale, HRS global key account director.

EcoVadis has been evaluating companies on various sustainability criteria since 2007, including environmental impact, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable sourcing. More than 130,000 companies from over 180 countries have been surveyed. The two companies now rank in the top 35% of organizations in terms of EcoVadis sustainability ratings.

KBC Awarded ERTC Transition Solution of the Year