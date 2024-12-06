U.S. Treasury Unveils Clean Energy Tax Credit Rules

The U.S. Treasury and IRS have finalized rules for the Section 48 Energy Credit (Investment Tax Credit, or ITC), providing clean energy project developers with greater investment clarity. Historically, the ITC has supported clean energy development by offering a 30% tax credit for qualifying clean energy property investments.

The Inflation Reduction Act addressed previous limitations by extending the ITC until 2025 and transitioning to a tech-neutral approach with credits available through 2033. This change eliminates the past pattern of short-term, retroactive legislative extensions that created uncertainty for developers.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo highlighted the significance of these new rules, emphasizing potential benefits including:

- Lower consumer utility bills

- Enhanced U.S. energy security

- Job creation in the clean energy sector

The updated framework aims to accelerate clean energy investments and support the growth of America's clean energy economy.

Although the final rules retain the core framework of the proposed rules and guidance Treasury and the IRS issued in November 2023, the final rules clarify general rules for the ITC and its definitions of property eligible for the credit, informed by 350 written comments from stakeholders. Specific issues raised by commenters that the final rules address include: