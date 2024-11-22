  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    • Cautious Props to Prop 65’s Toxic Chemicals Crusade
    1. Asset Management
    2. Sustainability

    Cautious Props to Prop 65’s Toxic Chemicals Crusade

    Nov. 22, 2024
    Study reveals toxic chemical exposure drops in California but substitute chemical exposure rises.

    An article from The Guardian notes that California has made significant strides in reducing toxic chemical exposure through its landmark Proposition 65 legislation. A recent peer-reviewed study revealed that levels of 37 toxic chemicals in residents' blood have declined after being designated under the law, which requires companies to warn consumers about harmful substances in products. The research showed substantial reductions in dangerous compounds including PFAS "forever chemicals", flame retardants, diesel chemicals, phthalates, and bisphenol.

    The study found remarkable decreases in specific chemicals: PFOS and N-MeFOSAA dropped by 77%, PFOA by 62%, and bisphenol-A by 15%. Notably, these reductions were not limited to California, suggesting that companies nationwide may have reformulated products to comply with the state's stringent regulations.

    However, the research also uncovered a complex chemical substitution problem. When one toxic chemical was restricted, manufacturers often replaced it with a closely related compound. For instance, as BPA levels decreased, levels of bisphenol S increased by 20%. Similarly, when DEHP was listed, exposures to DiNP initially rose before also being regulated.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector (Video)

    See how Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector helps keep workers safe with ultra-fast response times to detect hydrocarbon gases before they can create dangerous situations.

    Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Configurable Inputs and Outputs Transmitter

    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.