Researchers Transform Toxic Tires

University of Delaware researchers have developed a groundbreaking method to address the environmental challenges posed by end-of-life tires. Annually, 280 million tires are discarded in the United States, with over a billion disposed of globally, according to an article from the University of Delaware.

The research focuses on 6PPD, a molecule in tires that provides UV protection but creates significant environmental problems. When tires wear down, 6PPD particles are released into the environment through stormwater runoff, posing a serious threat to aquatic life by potentially killing fish even in small quantities.

Led by Dion Vlachos, the research team has created a novel approach to tire decontamination. Their method involves using a microwave reactor to heat tire pieces (crumb rubber), applying a chemical solvent to extract 6PPD, converting the extracted 6PPD into safe chemicals, and recycling the remaining tire materials.

The significance of this research is substantial. Tires contribute to approximately one-third of microplastics in the environment, with 25% of tire components being synthetic rubber. Previous attempts to break down tire materials through pyrolysis were unsuccessful, as 6PPD remained persistent.

The potential benefits of this approach include removing toxic particles from tires, converting 6PPD into marketable safe chemicals, recycling tire materials for use in applications like soccer fields, playgrounds, and asphalt, and producing aromatics and carbon black from tire remnants.

Estimates suggest up to 5 billion tires may need disposal by 2030, and tire recycling in the United States has declined by 25% between 2013 and 2021.