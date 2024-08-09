DOE Invests $44.5 Million to Advance CO2 Storage Knowledge

The U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management has selected nine projects to receive $44.5 million in funding to advance commercial-scale carbon capture, transport and storage across the United States. These regional partnerships aim to accelerate the understanding of specific geologic basins for permanent CO2 storage from industrial operations, power plants and atmospheric legacy emissions, according to a news release.

The projects will provide technical, informational and educational assistance to stakeholders involved in carbon transport and storage projects, supporting safe and responsible implementation. Each partnership will focus on a particular region where multiple carbon storage projects are expected, offering expertise in technical, managerial, regulatory and business aspects.

Key objectives include:

1. Reducing project costs and risks

2. Improving monitoring effectiveness

3. Building community engagement strategies

4. Providing data for permitting, policy development and rulemaking

The partnerships involve universities and industry leaders, including Battelle Memorial Institute, Stanford University, and the University of Texas at Austin. These efforts align with the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to carbon management and will serve as valuable public information resources for developers, local communities, and other interested parties in advancing basin-scale carbon transport and storage deployment.