    Female speaker giving a talk on corporate business conference.
    1. Asset Management

    Materials Technology Institute Seeks Presenters

    March 24, 2025
    Organizers of technical symposium are looking for materials engineering presentations for chemical processing industry applications.

    Source MTI

    The Materials Technology Institute (MTI) is now accepting presentation proposals and optional technical papers from professionals in the process, materials, safety and reliability fields for its fourth biennial Global Solutions Symposium, which will take place Feb. 23–26, 2026, in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

    The event is designed to bring together engineers, technical experts and industry leaders around the world to share knowledge and explore innovative solutions focused on advancing safety, sustainability and reliability in the process industries, said MTI.

    “MTI’s Global Solutions Symposium is where some of the most pressing challenges and exciting breakthroughs in our industry are brought to light,” said Heather Allain, MTI executive director. “We’re looking for presentations that offer attendees tangible value—whether through cutting-edge research, strategic insights or practical solutions.”

    Topics of interest include innovative materials and technologies, process safety advancements, equipment reliability strategies, corrosion prevention and monitoring, sustainability and decarbonization efforts and case studies and field-proven solutions.

    Submissions are due to MTI by July 3.

