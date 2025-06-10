Chemours Appoints Nathan Blom to VP of Liquid Cooling Portfolio

Chemours Co. appointed Nathan Blom to vice president of its liquid cooling portfolio, the company said June 10. The move helps Chemours’ grow its presence in the liquid-cooling market, which the company identifies as a key driver in its business expansion, Chemours said in a press statement.

Blom has more than 20 years of experience in technology and data center infrastructure, including prior roles at Iceotope Technologies, Lenovo and HP, according to Chemours. At Iceotope, he co-led the liquid-cooling company and oversaw commercial expansion, product development and market strategy.

Chemours’ liquid-cooling line includes two-phase immersion cooling technology, which the company touts as a highly energy-efficient process.

Blom will oversee scaling and deployment of the portfolio as Chemours seeks to meet growing industrial demand for energy-efficient thermal management systems, the company said.