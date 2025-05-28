The Business Side: Goodyear, Novopor and Yokogawa Deals Reshape Operations

Recent developments in the chemical and industrial sectors point to a trend of targeted acquisitions aimed at deepening specialization and accelerating global reach. Gemspring Capital will acquire Goodyear Chemical’s operations in Texas and Ohio to establish it as a standalone synthetic rubber producer. Novopor has bolstered its high-pressure chemistry platform by integrating Pressure Chemical Company, while Yokogawa expands its digital transformation footprint through the acquisition of Web Synergies. Each transaction reinforces strategic restructuring across product development, manufacturing and service integration. Read more details on each below.

Gemspring to Acquire Goodyear Chemical

Gemspring Capital announced May 22 it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Goodyear Chemical, the polymer chemicals business of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. The acquisition includes two operating plants in Houston and Beaumont, Texas, and a research and development center in Akron, Ohio. Goodyear will retain its facilities in Niagara Falls, New York, and Bayport, Texas, as well as rights to products made at those sites.

Goodyear Chemical is a North American producer of synthetic rubber and serves a wide range of end markets including tires, food, medical, adhesives and packaging. According to the press statement, the acquisition will position Goodyear Chemical as an independent business with a continued focus on elastomer technologies and engineered solutions. Customers, suppliers and employees are expected to transition with the business following deal closure.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and standard closing conditions. According to Gemspring, the acquisition will support long-term investment in product development, operations and global customer relationships. Closing is expected by the end of 2025.

Novopor Acquires Pressure Chemical

Novopor Advanced Science has acquired Pressure Chemical Company (PCC), a Pittsburgh-based provider of high-pressure and specialty chemistry services. The acquisition adds to Novopor’s development-to-commercialization platform, expanding its capabilities in high-value, complex chemistries, said Novopor in a press statement earlier this month.

PCC specializes in polymerization, alkoxylation and custom chemical manufacturing for customers requiring small-scale, high-purity solutions. Its infrastructure and technical team will support Novopor’s goal of growing its global presence and technical offerings, particularly for fine and specialty chemicals, said Novopor.

According to the press statement, the move allows Novopor to integrate development-stage services with scale-up and production, offering customers a seamless pathway from lab to market.

Yokogawa to Enhance Digital Transformation Offerings

Yokogawa Electric Corporation has finalized the acquisition of Web Synergies, a Singapore-based provider of integrated IT/OT and digital transformation (DX) solutions. The acquisition supports Yokogawa’s push into enterprise data management, cloud services and IT/OT security across its industrial customer base.

Web Synergies operates in multiple locations, including India, Japan, the UAE, the U.S. and Vietnam. With over two decades of experience, the company brings tailored business consulting and IT services to clients in manufacturing and emerging sectors. Yokogawa had previously invested in the company in 2021.

According to an April 23 press statement, the acquisition will enable the companies to jointly develop DX solutions for process industries, integrating engineering and software expertise. The deal is expected to accelerate Yokogawa’s efforts to deliver comprehensive digital services globally.