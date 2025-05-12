The Business Side: Acquisition Announcements

Recent acquisitions point to continued investment in critical process technologies and infrastructure. Lutz-Jesco added high-performance metering pumps to its portfolio, Datacor expanded its digital capabilities with laboratory management software, and Aster Chemical strengthened its polyethylene production footprint in Asia. These moves highlight strategic efforts to support growth, automation and supply resilience across the chemical value chain. Read more on these developments below.

Lutz-Jesco Acquires FXM Peristaltic Pump Line from Valmet

Lutz-Jesco GmbH, based in Wertheim, Germany, has acquired the FXM line of peristaltic metering pumps from Valmet, according to a press statement released May 6. The acquisition includes all related technology, designs and intellectual property.

The FXM series, previously sold under the Flowrox brand, is designed for metering and transfer tasks involving abrasive and high-viscosity fluids. According to the press statement, the pumps will be fully integrated into Lutz-Jesco’s existing range of equipment for chemical processing, water treatment and mining applications.

The company stated that it will continue uninterrupted product support and availability for current FXM users. Future plans include investing in further development of the FXM pump line to expand its performance capabilities.

Datacor Acquires Baytek

Datacor Inc., a U.S.-based provider of process manufacturing and chemical distribution software, has acquired Baytek International, a developer of laboratory information management systems and quality control software, according to a press statement.

The acquisition brings Baytek’s laboratory management tools into Datacor’s platform, allowing users to streamline data handling for compliance and quality assurance processes. Baytek’s software is used by chemical manufacturers and testing labs to manage workflows, ensure data accuracy and support regulatory standards.

According to the press statement, Datacor intends to integrate Baytek’s LIMS and QC capabilities to expand its offerings for process manufacturers seeking to optimize lab operations and data-driven decision-making.

No changes to Baytek’s existing solutions were announced.

Aster Chemical to Acquire Chevron Phillips' Singapore Polyethylene Plant

Singapore-based chemical and energy company Aster announced May 7 it will acquire Chevron Phillips Singapore Chemicals Pte. Ltd. (CPSC), which owns and operates a polyethylene manufacturing plant on Jurong Island.

The facility, a joint venture between Chevron Phillips Chemical, EDB Investments and Sumitomo Chemical, includes a high-density polyethylene (HDPE) unit with a nameplate capacity of 400 kilotons per annum.

In a press statement, the company said the acquisition is intended to strengthen Aster’s integrated petrochemical operations in Singapore. Aster already operates a 237,000-barrel-per-day refinery and a 1.1 million metric ton ethylene cracker on nearby Bukom Island, along with downstream chemical assets on Jurong Island.

According to Aster, all shareholders of CPSC unanimously agreed to the sale. Upon closing, CPSC’s operations will be integrated into Aster’s regional infrastructure network.