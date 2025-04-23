The Business Side: Companies Pursue Climate Goals and Sustainable Materials Innovation

Recent announcements from Syensqo, Arkema and Bayer underscore the chemical industry’s ongoing efforts to improve sustainability, reduce emissions and meet global climate targets. Syensqo and Sinopec formalized a partnership to develop high-value materials, Arkema received mass balance certification for bio-attributed UV-curable resins, and Bayer’s emissions reduction targets received validation from the Science Based Targets initiative. More details on each development are provided below.

Syensqo and Sinopec Partner on High-Value Sustainable Materials

Syensqo and Sinopec have signed a partnership agreement to advance innovation in sustainable materials. According to the companies, the partnership will explore joint development opportunities in sectors including aerospace, energy, electronics and transportation.

The collaboration will focus on carbon fiber and composites, specialty polymers and material solutions and sustainability initiatives such as the use of circular chemicals and carbon footprint reduction. Supply chain coordination and market opportunities in South America and Asia will also be considered.

Arkema Earns ISCC PLUS Certification for UV-Curable Resins in U.S.

Arkema’s resin production sites in Chatham, Virginia and West Chester, Pennsylvania, have received ISCC PLUS certification for specialty (meth)acrylate oligomers and monomers. In a press statement, the company said the certification supports the availability of bio-attributed energy-curable solutions across its global network.

These materials are used in coatings, adhesives, inks and other performance applications. Arkema’s certified portfolio includes options with up to 85% biobased content and some products also meet USDA Certified Biobased Product criteria. The company said this certification aligns with its strategy to expand its range of sustainable specialty resins and additives.

Bayer Emissions Targets Validated by SBTi; Receives “A” CDP Rating

The Science Based Targets initiative has validated Bayer’s updated greenhouse gas emissions reduction pathway, including targets to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 42% and Scope 3 emissions by 25% by 2029. The company’s long-term goal is a 90% reduction in total emissions by 2050, with remaining emissions to be addressed through long-term carbon removal efforts.

SBTi is a global body that helps companies align their emission reduction strategies with the latest climate science and the goals of the Paris Agreement. Bayer’s validation confirms that its targets meet SBTi’s criteria for limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Bayer also received an “A” rating from CDP in both climate and water categories. CDP is a nonprofit that runs a global disclosure system to manage environmental impacts and is widely recognized for its standardized and independent corporate sustainability assessments. The “A” rating reflects Bayer’s transparency and progress in managing environmental risks and its continued engagement with suppliers to reduce emissions across its value chain.

Bayer said in a press statement that it is pursuing decarbonization through energy efficiency upgrades, process innovation, renewable energy adoption and supplier collaboration. Scope 3 emissions, which include those from purchased goods and services, remain the company’s largest source of emissions. Bayer said its Scope 3 Accelerator Program aims to promote sustainable practices among suppliers to further support its climate goals.