Mitsubishi Chemical Expands Flame-Retardant Compound Production in China, France

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation said April 15 it will expand production capacity for flame-retardant compounds at its facilities in Jiangsu, China, and Tiffauges, France.

The compounds, which are used in cable sheathing across sectors including automotive, telecommunications, construction and gas, are based on polyolefins and thermoplastic elastomers.

In a press statement, Mitsubishi said the expansions aim to meet growing demand in China and Europe, particularly for applications requiring varying levels of flame resistance, heat resistance and flexibility.

Mitsubishi Chemical will add new production lines at both sites. The Jiangsu plant is scheduled to begin operations in April 2025, followed by the Tiffauges site in January 2026.