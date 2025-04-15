    • Shutterstock
    braided synthetic cables with textile coating on black background

    Mitsubishi Chemical Expands Flame-Retardant Compound Production in China, France

    April 15, 2025
    Rising demand from mobility, telecom and construction sectors is driving new capacity for polyolefin- and elastomer-based sheathing materials.

    Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation said April 15 it will expand production capacity for flame-retardant compounds at its facilities in Jiangsu, China, and Tiffauges, France.

    The compounds, which are used in cable sheathing across sectors including automotive, telecommunications, construction and gas, are based on polyolefins and thermoplastic elastomers. 

    In a press statement, Mitsubishi said the expansions aim to meet growing demand in China and Europe, particularly for applications requiring varying levels of flame resistance, heat resistance and flexibility.

    Mitsubishi Chemical will add new production lines at both sites. The Jiangsu plant is scheduled to begin operations in April 2025, followed by the Tiffauges site in January 2026.

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

    Email

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.
    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...
    See how Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector helps keep workers safe with ultra-fast response times to detect hydrocarbon gases before they can create dangerous situations.
    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.