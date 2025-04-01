    • Shutterstock
    Person holding cellphone with logo of company Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation on screen in front of business webpage. Focus on phone display.
    1. Asset Management
    2. Economics

    Mitsubishi Chemical to Close Two Plants in Japan

    April 1, 2025
    Company said securing profitability at these plants has become extremely difficult.

    The Mitsubishi Chemical Group will halt manufacturing at its Onahama plant and its Shinryo Corp. plant by the end of March 2027, the company said March 31. Both plants are in Iwaki City, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan.

    The two plants manufacture various chemical products and, in recent years, have undertaken initiatives to streamline operations and attract new business in response to major changes in the market environment. Mitsubishi said in a press statement that despite these efforts, securing profitability at these plants has become extremely difficult.

    The Onahama plant produces ammonia and its derivatives (ammonium hydroxide), methanol, formalin, wood-based adhesives, fatty acid amides, and process chemicals such as nitric acid, mixed acid and ammonia solution, and triallyl isocyanurate derivatives. 

    Shinryo’s Iwaki plant manufactures fine chemical products, triallyl isocyanurate (TAIC), and distilled products. 

    Mitsubishi said employees of these plants will be reassigned within the group and provided outplacement support.

    The Onahama plant has been operating since Sept. 1937 as Japan Hydrogen Industrial Co., Ltd., and later as Nippon Kasei Chemical Company Limited before becoming part of Mitsubishi. Shinryo’s Iwaki plant was established in October 2020 after the transfer and integration of a number of Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. products and the former Onahama Distillery’s business into Shinryo.

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

    Email

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector (Video)

    See how Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector helps keep workers safe with ultra-fast response times to detect hydrocarbon gases before they can create dangerous situations.

    Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Configurable Inputs and Outputs Transmitter

    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.