Nova, DMC Biotechnologies and Shell Make Leadership Moves

Several chemical manufacturers announced leadership moves in the past week. Nova Chemicals appointed James Jones to the role of chief supply chain and procurement officer, DMC Biotechnologies named James Flatt its new CEO, and Susannah Pierce stepped down as Shell Canada’s CEO, with Stastia West set to succeed her. Learn more about each of these executive leadership moves below.

Former Lubrizol Exec Joins NOVA Chemicals

Calgary-based Nova Chemicals Corp. appointed Jones as its chief supply chain and procurement officer, effective Feb. 10. In this role, Jones will work to advance the company's supply chain strategy, optimize procurement processes and enhance collaboration with suppliers, according to the company.

Jones has more than 30 years of experience in supply chain management and procurement. He previously worked for Lubrizol Corp., where he led initiatives that improved supply chain efficiency and established a procurement strategy aimed at advancing business growth.

Biomanufacturer Announces CEO

Flatt brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in biotechnology and biomanufacturing to the role of CEO at DMC Biotechnologies.

DMC, a provider of synthetic biology and fermentation technologies based in Morrisville, North Carolina, expects Flatt’s expertise to help guide the company through its next growth phase. This includes scaling operations and commercializing various nutraceutical ingredients and sustainable chemicals, said the company in a press statement.

Flatt’s previous roles include cofounder and CEO of Brightseed, where he led the development of the Forager AI platform for the discovery, development and commercialization of novel bioactive health ingredients, and senior leadership positions at Hampton Creek, Synthetic Genomics and Martek Biosciences.

Flatt holds a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and degrees from MIT and UC Berkeley. He holds more than a dozen patents and has been honored with numerous industry awards for innovation and leadership.

Shell Canada CEO to Step Down

Effective March 3, Susannah Pierce, the head of Canadian operations for global oil company Shell, will step down after four years at the helm.

Pierce said on LinkedIn she is leaving to pursue personal interests.

Stastia West, Shell's current vice president for its Canadian integrated gas division, will succeed Pierce, the company said.

Pierce, who is based in Calgary, served Shell for 16 years in various senior roles. Prior to assuming the role of president in 2021, Pierce was the director of corporate affairs for Shell-led LNG Canada, the liquefied natural gas facility currently nearing completion near Kitimat, British Columbia.