    The Business side of Chemical industry
    1. Asset Management
    2. Economics

    Indorama, Kurita, Mitsubishi Announce Business Moves

    Feb. 10, 2025
    Indorama completed the acquisition of two brands from Cargill, Kurita announced a merger with a sister company, and Mitsubishi signed a collaboration agreement.

    Several companies recently announced strategic moves to expand their presence in oil and gas, water treatment and hydrogen generation technologies, signaling a focus on innovation and sustainability in critical industrial sectors.

    Oil and Gas Products Acquisition

    Indovinya, The Woodlands, Texas, global business division of Indorama Ventures, completed on Jan. 31 the acquisition of two brands in the oil and gas sector. The company acquired Kemelix demulsifiers and Flowsolve flow assurance products from Cargill Bioindustrial UK Limited. 

    This acquisition includes trademarks, customer relationships, patents, tolling rights and an R&D facility in Houston. 

    Merger Targets Water Treatment and Membrane Technologies

    In addition, Minneapolis-based Kurita America, part of the Kurita Group, a provider of water treatment solutions, announced its pending merger with sister company, Avista Technologies Inc. The merger will take effect April 1. 

    Avista, based in San Marcos, California, specializes in membrane-treatment solutions and process support for reverse osmosis systems, microfiltration/ultrafiltration and multimedia filtration. 

    The merger between the two companies reportedly aims to better serve industrial, petrochemical, and municipal markets with combined water-treatment solutions from Kurita and Avita’s membrane treatments.  

    Latest Collaboration Focuses on Methanol-to-Hydrogen Generation

    Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc. has signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on the development and commercialization of hydrogen solutions using methanol reforming technology. 

    The Japanese methanol manufacturer will collaborate with Barcelona-based Methanol Reformer S.L., a methanol-to-hydrogen generator manufacturer, and Element 1 Corp. of Bend, Oregon, a developer of hydrogen generation technology.

    Under the terms of the agreement, the three companies will leverage their respective expertise to accelerate the design, manufacture and sales of methanol-to-hydrogen generators, which have been designed under the concept of modular and mass-producible units.

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

