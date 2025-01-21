  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    • Evonik
    Waterford, New York silica plant
    1. Asset Management
    2. Economics

    Evonik to Close Two Silica Plants in North America

    Jan. 21, 2025
    Plants in New York and Maryland will shut down with production being transferred to other sites.

    Specialty chemicals company Evonik announced plans to close its silica production facilities in Waterford, New York, and Havre de Grace, Maryland, as part of an ongoing reorganization to enhance efficiencies. The Waterford site will cease production in mid-2025. Havre de Grace will continue to operate until mid-2026.

    The company will implement a product transfer to other silica hubs to maintain availability. 

    Evonik's Waterford manufactures fumed silica, a thickening/reinforcement agent and anticaking additive for powders. The Havre de Grace production manufactures precipitated silica and calcium silicate for toothpaste, food and animal feed. The site also has a Research, Development & Innovation Center, laboratories and other support functions, which will remain after the production closure.

    Evonik said in a press statement that employees of both locations will be offered transfer opportunities to other Evonik locations in North America and aid employees in finding other jobs. The closures will affect about 66 people. 

    The exact plant closure dates are not finalized. 

    What People Are Saying

    Emmanuel Auer, global head of the Evonik Smart Effects Business Line: “Structural changes in markets and industries have caused the need for a strategic repositioning of our asset network. We need to improve competitiveness, optimize costs, reduce complexity, and thus achieve a more robust business structure. New hub concepts, the use of economies-of-scale and backward integration with partners are being considered. The planned closure of Waterford and Havre de Grace and the corresponding relocation of the production is part of this process."

    Antoinette Barbour, vice president and general manager, Americas Smart Effects: "Supporting our employees and customers is our primary focus now. Waterford and Havre de Grace remain important production sites until we have successfully transferred manufacturing and customers to other plants.”

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

    Email

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector (Video)

    See how Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector helps keep workers safe with ultra-fast response times to detect hydrocarbon gases before they can create dangerous situations.

    Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Configurable Inputs and Outputs Transmitter

    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.