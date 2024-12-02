Trump's Proposed 25% Tariffs Threaten Canadian Chemical Industry's Growth

Canada’s chemical shipments are expected to grow 1%-4% in 2025, with slightly higher growth projected for the plastics industry, according to Independent Commodity Intelligence Services (ICIS).

The projections factor in expected global economic growth in 2025, but U.S. tariffs and Canada’s upcoming elections could pose risks for Canada’s chemical and plastics industries, reported ICIS, citing information from a Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC) webinar.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has proposed a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico. The United States is the largest market for Canada’s chemicals industry, ICIS noted.

But Canada’s chemical industry has faced tariffs from other countries recently, including China, India, South Korea and Brazil, David Cherniak, business and transportation policy manager for CIAC told ICIS.

Cherniak noted that Brazil plans to investigate polyethylene imports from Canada and the United States.