Chemical Processing Reveals 2024 Job Satisfaction and Salary Survey Results

Earlier this year, Chemical Processing polled more than 200 workers in the chemical industry to gauge job satisfaction and the competitiveness of current salaries. The results revealed a healthy average salary of $137,000, with many reporting an even larger income than previous years. Bonuses and raises also showed no signs of decline from the previous year.

The survey echoed trends seen by the American Chemistry Council’s chief economist, Martha Moore, in which hiring has stalled, yet chemical engineers are still in high demand. Nearly 80% of respondents noted they are extremely confident with their job security, the highest level seen since the annual survey launched in 2005.

The survey, now in its 19th year and serving as the fourth installment of our five-part series “Chemical Industry Workforce: Shaping Tomorrow’s Talent,” has been a valuable economic indicator. It reveals how the workforce has adapted and overcome numerous challenges over the years, including the Great Recession, the pandemic, mass retirements, oil and gas demand fluctuations, energy and environmental pushes and more.

