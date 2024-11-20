  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    • Shutterstock
    Laptop screen displaying Chemical Processing logo and salary survey results
    1. Asset Management
    2. Economics

    Chemical Processing Reveals 2024 Job Satisfaction and Salary Survey Results

    Nov. 20, 2024
    Annual survey continues to highlight a healthy industry outlook among chemical engineering professionals.

    Earlier this year, Chemical Processing polled more than 200 workers in the chemical industry to gauge job satisfaction and the competitiveness of current salaries. The results revealed a healthy average salary of $137,000, with many reporting an even larger income than previous years. Bonuses and raises also showed no signs of decline from the previous year. 

    The survey echoed trends seen by the American Chemistry Council’s chief economist, Martha Moore, in which hiring has stalled, yet chemical engineers are still in high demand. Nearly 80% of respondents noted they are extremely confident with their job security, the highest level seen since the annual survey launched in 2005. 

    The survey, now in its 19th year and serving as the fourth installment of our five-part series “Chemical Industry Workforce: Shaping Tomorrow’s Talent,” has been a valuable economic indicator. It reveals how the workforce has adapted and overcome numerous challenges over the years, including the Great Recession, the pandemic, mass retirements, oil and gas demand fluctuations, energy and environmental pushes and more. 

    Read more on the results of the 2024 Job Satisfaction and Salary Survey.

    Chemical Processing will launch a more in-depth ehandbook of the results, including comments from respondents on the state of the industry and their outlook on the future of chemical engineering later in December. 

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

    Email

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector (Video)

    See how Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector helps keep workers safe with ultra-fast response times to detect hydrocarbon gases before they can create dangerous situations.

    Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Configurable Inputs and Outputs Transmitter

    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.