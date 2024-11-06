  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    • Shutterstock
    oil and gas plant with chemical exports graph in background
    1. Asset Management
    2. Economics

    ACC Launches Economic Elements of Chemistry

    Nov. 6, 2024
    New digital tool from the American Chemistry Council (ACC) provides insight into the chemical industry’s vital role in the global economy.

    The American Chemistry Council (ACC) recently launched the Economic Elements of Chemistry (EEC). The free online tool provides a comprehensive look at how the chemical industry supports the United States and global economies.  

    The EEC replaces the “Guide to the Business of Chemistry,” which was printed annually. The new digital format includes real-time graphs and charts that users can interact with to display data and statistics, such as capital spending, job creation, trade balances and innovation metrics. It also covers a range of sectors dependent on chemistry, from agriculture and health care to energy and manufacturing. 

    According to the ACC, the EEC underscores how the U.S. chemical industry remains a powerhouse of innovation and economic growth. For example, U.S. chemical exports totaled $164 billion, making up 10% of the nation’s goods exports, while the overall business of chemistry contributed $639 billion annually to the U.S. economy, supporting over half a million jobs in 2023. 

    What People Are Saying

    Chris Jahn, president & CEO of ACC: “Every year, the business of chemistry shines brightly as a key driver of both U.S. and global economies. Our members are tackling global challenges, including working to reduce emissions, protect our air and water and enhance safety standards. The Economic Elements of Chemistry provides insight into how our industry powers progress and creates opportunities for a cleaner, healthier and more productive future.” 

    Martha Moore, chief economist and managing director, ACC: “The EEC is a valuable resource for understanding the chemical industry’s role in driving the economy, and this year’s interactive format offers a more engaging way to explore the data. Our industry’s contributions span from everyday products to large-scale innovations. As global demand continues to rise, we’re poised to expand our impact, meeting challenges through groundbreaking developments.” 

    Martha Moore also writes for Chemical Processing, providing an annual state-of-the-industry report at the beginning of each year and a popular mid-year economic outlook webinar

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

    Email

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector (Video)

    See how Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector helps keep workers safe with ultra-fast response times to detect hydrocarbon gases before they can create dangerous situations.

    Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Configurable Inputs and Outputs Transmitter

    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.