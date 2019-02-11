/ / / Scrub The Scrubber Design

This Month’s Puzzler

The 5-ft-diameter caustic scrubber at our refinery is supposed to capture H 2 S. We sell the sodium bisulfide produced; this decreases the disposal costs of caustic soda. In our last turnaround, we replaced 30 sieve trays with two beds of high-efficiency glass-filled random packing. This design should improve efficiency because the caustic now goes through a plate-and-frame chiller that allows us a much larger reservoir in the tower. However, since the turnaround, our bisulfide product has been contaminated with sodium carbonate, making it a struggle to meet our bisulfide sales obligations.

Inspection of the liquid distributors — which were retained from the old internals at the insistence of operations — shows they are level and not too badly plugged. A model of the tower indicates that the packing is underperforming. The H 2 S going to our vent system exceeds our permit.

The sales staff blames the current problem on upstream CO 2 membranes, which were replaced during routine turnaround maintenance. Concerns have been voiced about sodium carbonate eventually fouling the plate-and-frame chiller. Unfortunately, I’m not sure about fouling in the exchanger because it lacks taps for pressure gauges and thermowells.

Operations personnel want their sieve trays back. They never were fans of packing and were against the change, asserting “if it isn’t broken, don’t mess with it.” They repeatedly argued for a larger pump to move the bisulfide; the plant control engineer always hated the level control in the scrubber.

I think something must be wrong with the packing. I’ve seen this problem following three or four years of operation but never just a few weeks after addition of new packing.

Do you think sales is right? If so, how do we prove it? Is there something wrong with the packing? Did we miss something with the liquid or vapor distribution? Should we go back to the sieve trays?

Closely Examine The Scrubber

Consider the following points:

1. The scrubber working for a short time (“few weeks after addition of new packing”) suggests several possibilities. So, review the trend charts from the plant historian (database). For example:

• Check the feed rates and compositions of gas (e.g., CO 2 content from the CO 2 membranes) and caustic — then and now. Look for the possibility of high flows and possible flooding in the packing. Try adjusting flow rates to match the design.

• Is caustic flowrate adequate? Too low a flowrate could cause poor distribution in the packing and would lead to poor vapor/liquid contact.

• Did any abrupt increases in vapor flow occur? Such an increase could have disturbed the packing or support tray, leading to potential maldistribution of gas flow (and caustic flow as well) through the packing.

• Have caustic deposits plugged any sections of the packing?

2. To assess if the new CO 2 membranes are working, check flows and compositions of the incoming and exit streams. If data show the replaced membranes never worked, the problem could stem from, for example, improper installation or use of the wrong type of membranes.

3. If operating data show the scrubber never worked at design conditions, then there may be a flaw in sizing or packing design — e.g., packing hydraulics, the height equivalent of a theoretical plate (i.e., mass transfer considerations), improper choice of type or size of packing, poor installation, inadequate packing or wrong support or hold-down trays.

4. For the long term, consider improving instrumentation and controls.

5. Plate-and-frame exchangers are prone to fouling/plugging in services that contain particulates. Because there are no taps for pressure gages or thermowells, consider using “skin” temperatures (i.e., pipe wall temperatures) to get some crude indication of fouling.

Maybe the project was implemented hastily and without buy-in from key stakeholders. Along with economic/market justification, you need to get general agreement to implement a project. Time invested upfront will help encourage team work and sense of participation by all. This is project diplomacy.

GC Shah, senior advisor

Wood Group, Houston

Analyze The Changes

The best way to look at this problem is via change analysis: what changed besides the packing? Turnarounds at refineries are complex affairs. Make a list of everything upstream of the scrubber that was altered. Look for different compositions of streams, upstream and downstream. Check temperatures and pressures, too.

Next, look at how the carbonate could form from H 2 S and caustic. Talk to research and do some of your own. Find out if the refinery has seen this before. If so, do a timeline, change-analysis and another stream review. Assess commonalities between this and past occurrences. Include a discussion with sales, production and maintenance.

While you’re looking at histories, find out why a sieve tray tower was chosen in the first place. How often were the trays fouled and by what?

Plate-and-frame exchangers have pluses and minuses. They are compact, which may have led to the choice. They also are easy to clean. A spiral heat exchanger might have been a better option if fouling was anticipated. Even a shell-and-tube exchanger with the fouling fluid put in the tubing, as it should be, will foul. Disassembly of shell-and-tube exchangers is more complicated.

Clearly, the scrubber packing depths were chosen based on adiabatic cooling of the gas stream. I’ve used this with HCl and the bed can shrink by at least four times. You may want to improve your scrubber design. Just because a scrubber worked for a few weeks doesn’t mean all is well.

In a pinch, I’ve installed high efficiency packing in place of more robust packing. Also, consider putting in a mesh pad scrubber at the vapor discharge. Change your caustic feed to add the caustic to the mesh pad on top of the scrubber. In addition, dilute your caustic if that doesn’t raise problems downstream. This will improve the mesh pad wash and perhaps delay the inevitable fouling.