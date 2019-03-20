/ / / How Energy Efficiency Agreements Help

Chemical manufacturers in their ongoing quest to remain competitive are giving energy efficiency and sustainability projects a much higher priority. Such projects can reduce operating costs, cut greenhouse gas emissions, improve systems and hedge against future energy costs. However, upfront costs often pose a major barrier. Many companies don’t have the capital available to pay for the equipment, installation and servicing of energy efficiency projects out-of-pocket. Even those with the capital may prefer instead to spend it on their core operations — what they know best.

When contemplating efficiency projects, operating companies typically have three general options: self-funding (cash); using traditional financing tools (e.g., a lease or loan); or opting for one of the “specialty” financing tools that have sprouted up for such projects. Here, we’ll take a closer look at these specialty tools.

One of the most popular is efficiency-as-a-service. This is a pay-for-performance, off-balance-sheet, financing option that allows companies to implement their energy efficiency projects with no upfront capital expenditure. The energy services agreement (ESA) is the most common type of this arrangement. In it, the provider pays for the project’s development, equipment and installation as well as ongoing maintenance and service costs. The vendor assesses the operation and determines achievable improvements in performance or energy savings to stipulate in the agreement (Figure 1). Once the project is operational, the operating company makes service payments based on these agreed-upon performance or energy efficiency values.

In other words, with an ESA, a chemical maker can redirect a portion of its current utility spend and utilize “savings” to pay for efficiency improvements. This works because ESA payments are based on realized energy and operational savings and are set below the current utility price.

Compelling Advantages

An operating company can reap a variety of benefits from opting for an ESA:

No upfront capital requirements. Self-funding and traditional financing require significant upfront capital. When paying cash, a company typically must pony up 50% of the project cost on the front end with the remainder due upon project completion. When financing through traditional tools, a firm often must pay 10% upfront or at least a minimum of a couple of months’ payments and closing costs.

In contrast, in an ESA, payment to the provider isn’t due until the project is operational and the savings have begun. This truly allows you to “redirect” payments that you would have been making to the utility and only send an agreed-upon portion of your realized savings to the provider.

Off the balance sheet. After five years of efforts, the Financial Accounting Standards Board issued an accounting standards update that greatly impacts the booking of leases. Those changes went into effect for U.S. public companies on December 15, 2018, and will apply to all other organizations on December 15, 2019. The result is that ESAs are one of the few remaining tools that offer the ability to book projects/efficiency programs off the balance sheet.

Immediate cut in operating expenses. By structuring an energy-reducing, cost-saving improvement in the form of an ESA, chemical makers immediately can see a decrease in expenses. For example, a company will see a monthly cash flow improvement of $5,200 if its electricity bill drops by $10,000/mo and its ESA requires payments of $4,800/mo.

No risk regarding performance. Typically, the efficiency and cost-reducing numbers evoke excitement at an operating company. However, executives often have an unspoken concern about the feasibility of the attractive return on investment (ROI) indicated.

With an ESA, an operating company needn’t worry about whether the saving projections are real. The ESA provides protections for the firm by stating what the numbers must be and either setting payments as a percentage of the savings or, in some cases, guaranteeing via third-party insurance that the company gets the stipulated savings. The risk now resides with the vendor and insurer, not with the chemical maker. ESAs and other specialty service agreements offer this peace of mind.

Freedom from maintenance responsibilities. Many efficiency projects or programs require ongoing monitoring and maintenance. By utilizing an ESA, an operating company can ensure that the vendor handles these duties. The company can focus on its core business and not worry about placing extra demands on its maintenance team.

ESAs or specialty service agreements are increasing in popularity. They can apply to any operation where you can measure performance and savings, including:

• Compressed air systems;

• Steam systems;

• Equipment and process controls;

• Motors and pumps;

• Refrigeration systems;

• Boilers and furnaces;

• On-site cogeneration systems;

• Heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems;

• High-efficiency lighting; and

• Building automation systems.

Avoiding Surprises

Let’s assume you’re not only convinced of the value of entering into an ESA but also have found a contractor prepared to provide the equipment and improved efficiency that you need, handle installation, commit to ongoing maintenance and, through the use of an ESA, fund all of this with future savings. What could go wrong? Without the right partners and a properly worded and scoped ESA, you could wind up with some unpleasant surprises. You must pay attention to and thoroughly understand four areas prior to signing on the dotted line.