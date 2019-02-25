/ / / Expert Take On New Compressed Air Technology

The International Manufacturing and Technology Show (IMTS) that took place in Chicago in September presented great opportunities to learn about new innovations in industry and talk to important players in the world of compressed air efficiency.

The IMTS show is one of the largest expositions of its kind in the country, taking up 1.4 million square feet in Chicago’s McCormick Place. The show focuses on materials manufacturing technology, with 2,563 companies from around the world exhibiting in 2018. This latest show was a record-breaker in terms of attendance, with more than 129,000 on hand people to view an array of eye-popping displays. The 2018 edition also eclipsed previous records for floor space and exhibitors – it seemed, everyone who was anyone in the manufacturing field was there. The big draw for me was the Hannover Messe USA displays – in particular those in the COMVAC section (COMpressed air and VACuum). Having been to the big Hannover Messe show in Germany the past two times it was held (biennially), I was excited to see the same on home soil.

Initially I felt like a kid in a candy shop, with so much technology to see. After deciding to focus my attention on the Hannover Messe USA and COMVAC displays, I was a bit disappointed to find that the compressor and vacuum section had only 24 displays, and none of the major North American compressor brands was represented there. It was good to see that both Kaeser and Sullair had booths in other areas of the show, however.

